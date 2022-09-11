Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd trimmed its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,078 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,205 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $20,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.73.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $422.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.72. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $355.37 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $415.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.43.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

