PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $21,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $247,666,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,394,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,687,835,000 after buying an additional 953,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,065,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,417,000 after buying an additional 583,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,082,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,630,283,000 after buying an additional 492,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,466,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,847,000 after buying an additional 349,547 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of PKI stock opened at $141.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.14. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.13 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,898 shares of company stock worth $2,083,263. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

See Also

