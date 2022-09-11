Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,549 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $21,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $218.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.40. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.98%.

In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Cowen reduced their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

