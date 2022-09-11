Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 177 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $66.75 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $55.08 and a 1-year high of $87.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.93.

