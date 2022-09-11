Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 2,400 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sabre by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 10,465,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,951 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in Sabre by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 22,672,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,769 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Sabre by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,903,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sabre by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,816,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Sabre by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,359,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,475 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $6.68 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.73.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $657.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sabre from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,682.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

