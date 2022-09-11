Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,482 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 40,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 162,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of WF opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.30. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $39.71.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

