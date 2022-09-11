SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.04

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and traded as high as $20.74. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Up 5.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.