Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 24,973 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lowered its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 229,813 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 24,973 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $22,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.39.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DKS opened at $116.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.91. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $142.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.54.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

