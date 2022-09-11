Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $24.92 Million Stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,611 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $24,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,918,000 after buying an additional 72,538 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 46.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,248,000 after acquiring an additional 713,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 240,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $36.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 78.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on AQUA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.