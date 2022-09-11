Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 868 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,229,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $195.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $171.96 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.09.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

