Prelude Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 736.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 28,732 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REXR shares. StockNews.com lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $64.89 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.63%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $1,019,384.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,550.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 48,252 shares of company stock worth $3,009,629 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

