Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:COWZ opened at $46.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average of $47.37.

