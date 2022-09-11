Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Sanofi stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.58. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $39.49 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cheuvreux cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.38.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

