Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Decreases Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,885 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $24,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $311.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $414.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.92.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.82.

About United Rentals



United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

