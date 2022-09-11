Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 209 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,703 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Poehling Capital Management INC. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. DRH Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 81,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Finally, East Coast Asset Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 9,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $231.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

