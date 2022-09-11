Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 677 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI opened at $122.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $106.61 and a one year high of $137.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.65%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNI. Stephens increased their target price on Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.63.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

