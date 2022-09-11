Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 811 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:PM opened at $97.06 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.70. The firm has a market cap of $150.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.