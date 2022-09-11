Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,453 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 61.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

NYSE:UL opened at $46.01 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.