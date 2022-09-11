Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $193,556,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,322,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after purchasing an additional 383,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,566,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,981,000 after purchasing an additional 283,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after purchasing an additional 113,033 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $172.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.53 and a 200 day moving average of $152.41. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.40 and a twelve month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.26%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.