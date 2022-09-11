iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,902,000 after purchasing an additional 869,754 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,294,000 after purchasing an additional 593,623 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 198.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 447,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,781,000 after purchasing an additional 297,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 615.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,913,000 after purchasing an additional 154,500 shares during the last quarter.

IWB stock opened at $224.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $199.56 and a 1 year high of $267.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.68.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

