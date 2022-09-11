iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,321,000 after acquiring an additional 290,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,951 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,103,000 after acquiring an additional 947,617 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,969 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $58.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.34. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Further Reading

