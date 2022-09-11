Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,203 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $97.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.25. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $90.41 and a 12-month high of $122.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.086 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.72.

About Bank of Montreal



Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

