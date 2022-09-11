Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Boosted by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $421.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $419.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.63. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.