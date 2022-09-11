Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,172 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 316.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KB. StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

KB stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average is $42.72. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $55.31.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

