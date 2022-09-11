Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,012.2% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 17,018 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $49.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $64.38.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

