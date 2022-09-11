Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,776 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,436,000 after acquiring an additional 167,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 58,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of IJR opened at $98.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.67 and a 200 day moving average of $100.62. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.