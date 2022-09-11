44,772 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,772 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell Announces Dividend

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

