Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relx by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relx by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

RELX stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $32.71.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.4443 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,650 ($32.02) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,805 ($33.89) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,763.00.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

