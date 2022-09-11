Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $2.29 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $249.92 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.18.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

