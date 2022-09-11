United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,678 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UMC shares. Citigroup lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

United Microelectronics Profile

UMC opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.09.

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.