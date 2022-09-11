Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 296.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CHT opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.06. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

