Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $31,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $198.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

