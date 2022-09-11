Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $98.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $136.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $90.75 and a 52-week high of $119.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on RY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

