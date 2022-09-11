Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,474 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after buying an additional 258,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FMC by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,422,214,000 after purchasing an additional 679,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in FMC by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,947,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,634,000 after purchasing an additional 114,410 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in FMC by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,057,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,304,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FMC by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,878,000 after purchasing an additional 382,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC opened at $112.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.42 and a one year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.12 and its 200-day moving average is $117.84.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.64.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

