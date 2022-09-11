SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.22–$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $111.00 million-$113.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.08 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.70–$0.64 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCWX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SecureWorks has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

SCWX opened at $10.60 on Friday. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.68 million, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. SecureWorks’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 18,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $206,861.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 94,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,204.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 105,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,865 in the last three months. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SecureWorks by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. 10.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

