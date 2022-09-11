Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $2.97 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,949 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 414.8% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $82.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.41.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.