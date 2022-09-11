The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.5% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.5 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $139.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.