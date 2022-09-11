State Street Corp Buys 771,489 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 771,489 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.88% of Sempra worth $3,130,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,807 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.22.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $173.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.22 and its 200 day moving average is $159.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.88.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.29%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

