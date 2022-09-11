State Street Corp Sells 399,177 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,633,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 399,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $2,660,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 281,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,524,000 after acquiring an additional 15,274 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 11,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $206.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

