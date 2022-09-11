Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,215,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 266,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.41% of Emerson Electric worth $2,570,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $84.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.15. The company has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

