General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,353,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,474,004 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.00% of General Motors worth $2,552,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in General Motors by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,502,578,000 after purchasing an additional 784,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in General Motors by 218,225.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in General Motors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $561,331,000 after purchasing an additional 157,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $750,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $41.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

