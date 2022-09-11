State Street Corp Trims Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

State Street Corp reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,999,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 183,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.62% of Progressive worth $3,077,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,385,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Progressive by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 34,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Progressive by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR opened at $128.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.83. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $129.24.

Progressive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

