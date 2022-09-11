State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,173,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 6.65% of Welltower worth $2,900,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $77.59 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.53 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 274.16%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

