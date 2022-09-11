Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,608,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773,457 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.62% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $2,852,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,630,000 after buying an additional 30,159 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 464,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,374,000 after buying an additional 172,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $91.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

