State Street Corp Has $3.17 Billion Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,921,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.33% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $3,169,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,132 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,841,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after acquiring an additional 648,217 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:EW opened at $97.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,297.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,297.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,675. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

