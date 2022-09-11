State Street Corp Sells 16,240 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,847,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,240 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.73% of Moderna worth $2,557,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 53.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 36.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 1.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $142.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.61. The company has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $464.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.75.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 608,048 shares of company stock valued at $96,021,642. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

