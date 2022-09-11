Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Lowered by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,482,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 975,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.45% of Waste Management worth $2,929,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 7,498.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,482 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 15,459.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 1,676,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM opened at $173.40 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

