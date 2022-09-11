State Street Corp Has $3.32 Billion Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,802,282 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,690 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.59% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $3,322,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 61,799 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 32.6% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.6% during the first quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 2,772,821 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $137,923,000 after acquiring an additional 310,748 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $7,444,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 46.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 49,941 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

