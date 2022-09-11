State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 270,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.12% of Newmont worth $3,227,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 182.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,547,688,000 after buying an additional 20,699,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $489,639,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after buying an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Newmont by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,639,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,223 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,911,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,316,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,458 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEM shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.10.

Newmont Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.47. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

