State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.97% of Capital One Financial worth $2,686,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 297,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,229,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,779.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 43,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after buying an additional 41,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,836,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,328 shares of company stock worth $8,446,157. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $108.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.16. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $174.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.